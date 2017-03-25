More Politics News

March 25, 2017 8:09 AM

Vermont delegation holds joint meeting in Hardwick

The Associated Press
HARDWICK, Vt.

Vermont's congressional delegation is holding a joint town hall meeting with Vermonters to talk about "issues of major consequence" being discussed in Washington.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders, and Democratic Rep. Peter Welch say Saturday's meeting in Hardwick is a chance for Vermonters to address them all in in one forum.

They say budget cuts, environmental regulations and Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act are crucial issues affecting people in Vermont and the rest of the country.

The meeting takes place at 1:30 p.m. at the Hazen Union School.

