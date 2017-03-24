Las Vegas senator wants even-earlier recreational pot launch

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

1:20 House Intelligence Committee fights over canceled open committee hearing

2:15 Trump approves Keystone XL pipeline permit

1:13 Rep. Pelosi says GOP should've taken time to develop health care bill

2:02 Rep. Pelosi calls the pulling of the GOP health care bill a 'victory' for America

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

1:19 President Trump: "Bad things are going to happen to Obamacare."