Ducey signs end of life bill shielding health care providers

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation that protects state health care providers and medical facilities from discrimination if they refuse to assist in services or provide items that result in the death of a person.
Ducey signed Senate Bill 1439 by Republican Sen. Nancy Barto on Friday afternoon.
The measure is meant to further shield doctors, nurses, or medical facilities that choose to exercise personal conscience in not participating in end of life situations.
Barto said the bill would make sure health care providers acting on those decisions would not leave their jobs at stake. She said other laws in place that safeguard health care providers and institutions are not sufficient.
Also on Friday, Ducey issued his first veto of the legislative session, canning a Republican bill on residency requirements for some elected offices.
