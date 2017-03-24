Report: State should 'enhance' child care investigations

A new state report says Maine's system of licensing child care centers and nursey schools needs more consistency.
The Legislature's government accountability office is recommending that the state make sure its policies ensure thorough and consistent investigations.
Between January 2015 and May 2016, a Department of Health and Human Services agency received an average 31 reports per month of licensing violations and alleged child abuse or neglect in a child care setting.
The report says it's uncertain whether investigations are thorough enough in all cases.
The inquiry started after concerns in 2014 about high caseloads and lax enforcement action.
A Department of Health and Human Services spokeswoman said it's made major improvement efforts, including increasing staff numbers.
She said the department agrees with a recommendation to replacement the current documentation system.
