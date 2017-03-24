Sen. Whitehouse to vote against Supreme Court pick Gorsuch

U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse says he'll vote against Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch.
The Rhode Island Democrat announced his position Friday.
Whitehouse told The Providence Journal that he pressed President Donald Trump's nominee on major issues during confirmation hearings this week and came away dissatisfied. He says he's also concerned about reinstating a Republican-appointee majority on the court.
Other Democrats have announced their opposition to Gorsuch. Whitehouse is on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
Whitehouse questioned Gorsuch about "dark money" in elections funneled to groups not required to disclose donors.
Gorsuch reacted sharply when Whitehouse asked him what he knew about a multimillion-dollar ad campaign run by a conservative group that backs his nomination. Ads have been running mainly in states won by Trump, where Democratic senators face re-election in 2018.
