Vermont Senate approves media protection bill

The state Senate has unanimously approved a measure that would provide robust protections for Vermont journalists.
The bill nullifies subpoenas used to force journalists to reveal confidential sources. It requires prosecutors to meet a high legal bar in order to force journalists to reveal non-confidential information.
Some of the state's journalists have recently been called to court to testify on cases that they have covered, helping to spur consideration of the bill.
A group of Vermont journalists have taken on the role of lobbyists this session to support the bill.
Vermont is among about 10 states that lack laws that provide some legal protection to journalists.
Comments