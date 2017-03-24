Omaha man's murder conviction upheld in shooting death

The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the conviction of a man serving life in prison for the 2014 shooting death of an Omaha man during a robbery.
Jaquez Clifton was convicted in 2015 of first-degree murder and a weapons count for the fatal shooting of 59-year-old Frank "Red" Sanders in July 2014.
Police say Clifton was in the back bedroom of an Omaha home with Sanders and another man when Sanders was shot during a drug transaction that turned into a robbery.
On Friday, the state's high court rejected Clifton's arguments that police violated his Miranda rights and that his trial court wrongly allowed prosecutors to dismiss African American candidates from the jury pool.
