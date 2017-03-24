North Dakota's US lawmakers support Keystone XL permit

Members of North Dakota's congressional delegation say they support the Trump administration's approval of the Keystone XL oil pipeline.
Republican Sen. John Hoeven and Rep. Kevin Cramer and Democratic Sen. Heidi Heitkamp all say the pipeline is a step toward bolstering the country's energy infrastructure.
Keystone XL is to move crude from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast. It won't pass through North Dakota, but it could carry some North Dakota oil.
Opponents fear it could contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution.
Comments