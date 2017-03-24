Lawmakers plan votes on weak schools, self-driving cars

Georgia lawmakers plan to debate a bill giving the state more power to intervene in struggling schools with few days remaining in this year's session.
Friday marks the 38th day of the 40-day session.
The final days of the legislative session are always chaotic as lawmakers push to vote on as many bills as possible.
They also use legislative maneuvers to hitch stalled proposals to other bills.
The Senate on Friday is expected to approve creation of a new position to oversee schools that routinely struggle, sending the bill back to the House for review. The House schedule includes a bill regulating self-driving cars.
A closely-watched bill lifting a weapons ban on public college campuses is still in play, but the Senate hasn't yet planned a vote.
