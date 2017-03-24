Walker calls for House vote on health care bill

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is calling for the U.S. House to vote on the Republican plan to overhaul the national health care law.
Walker said on Twitter Friday morning that "House members need to vote to repeal Obamacare today." He says this is the chance to "move process forward" to get rid of the current law, which he says is "collapsing."
Walker is chairman of the Republican Governors Association and has been careful not to take a firm position on the bill that's faced bipartisan opposition. Walker has repeatedly called it a first step that needs changes.
Walker is close political allies with Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan who is trying to get the bill passed, along with President Donald Trump.
Comments