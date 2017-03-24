Republican Gov. Dennis Daugaard lauds Keystone XL approval

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he welcomes the Trump administration's approval of the Keystone XL pipeline and hopes people will exercise their First Amendment rights peacefully.
President Donald Trump's administration issued a permit Friday to build the $8 billion project, reversing the Obama administration and clearing the way for the pipeline to finally be completed.
Daugaard says the decision is a victory for "all of us who rely on oil to heat our homes, fuel our cars and power our tractors." Foes fear it would contaminate water supplies and contribute to pollution.
The pipeline would move crude oil from Alberta, Canada, across Montana and South Dakota to Nebraska, where it would connect with existing pipelines feeding refineries along the Gulf Coast.
