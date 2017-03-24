Hawaii lawmakers consider extending rail tax past 2027

Hawaii lawmakers are once again proposing to extend Oahu's tax to fund Honolulu's multibillion-dollar rail project.
The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports (http://bit.ly/2nPMfZe ) that the House's Transportation Committee on Wednesday amended a bill so that it extends Oahu's general excise tax surcharge past 2027. The amended measure doesn't specify how long the extension would be.
Lawmakers also amended the bill so that the measure one again calls for a portion of the rail surcharge to fund state highway projects.
In 2015 and this year, the Legislature's transportation committees have been more accommodating to Honolulu on rail than finance committees, which have called for tougher restrictions.
Last month, the Senate's Ways and Means Committee removed the language form the measure that provided a tax extension.
The measure now heads to the House's Finance Committee.
