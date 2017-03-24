Revised redistricting plans face strong public opposition

Georgia lawmakers are revising controversial redistricting plans, but public opposition remains strong.
A Senate committee approved replacement district maps early Friday that removed four of the initial nine proposed changes. It will need to be approved by both chambers before becoming law.
Democratic senators voiced heavy opposition and said that they never received an updated version of the proposal ahead of the meeting.
Public testimony was entirely against the redistricting plan, including allegations of "vote rigging" and accusing lawmakers of illegal racial gerrymandering.
Former Attorney General Eric Holder railed against the initial proposal calling it a "power grab."
Republican lawmakers highlighted the revised redistricting proposal only removed some districts and did not introduce any additional changes to the initial plan.
The proposed redistricting only affects House members.
