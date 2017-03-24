Revised redistricting plans face strong public opposition

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

1:15 Rep. Meadows: "the only score that really matters" is lower health care cost

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

1:02 Pelosi says Trump made 'rookie's error' in push for health care replacement

1:39 5 things to know about the CBO's report on Paul Ryan's ACA replacement

3:23 Frequent-Flyer-in-Chief: President Obama's most historic foreign trips