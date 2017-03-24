Lawyer resists subpoena in Arpaio's criminal contempt case

A lawyer who once represented former Sheriff Joe Arpaio in a racial profiling case is resisting a subpoena to testify in the lawman's criminal contempt-of-court case.
Attorney Tim Casey contends in a filing that the testimony that prosecutors will seek from him is protected by attorney-client privilege.
The former sheriff faces an April 25 contempt trial for his defiance of a 2011 order barring his immigration patrols.
He acknowledged prolonging his patrols, but says his disobedience wasn't intentional.
Casey defended Arpaio in the profiling case for nearly six years before bowing out in November 2014.
The judge in the profiling case found that Casey had informed Arpaio of the order the day it was issued and confronted him later when he discovered Arpaio was in violation of the order.
