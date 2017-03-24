Ex-jail worker gets 6 years in prison for extorting inmates

A former northeastern Pennsylvania county jail employee must spend six years in prison for extorting money and drugs from inmates in return for special privileges and has agreed to plead guilty.
Fifty-two-year-old Louis Elmy was sentenced Thursday by a federal judge in Scranton. The former Luzerne County guard and work release counselor pleaded guilty in July to charges that he granted special privileges to inmates in return for money and drugs.
At his sentencing, the Wilkes-Barre man expressed relief that he'd been caught and says it enabled him to get drug treatment and counseling.
Elmy traded three weapons, including two sawed-off shotguns, to some of the inmates in exchange for drugs. Those weapons have never been recovered.
