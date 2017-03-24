House panel proposes borrowing $500 million for projects

South Carolina lawmakers have come up with a plan to borrow millions of dollars to make repairs at various colleges, universities and state-owned buildings.
The State newspaper reported (http://bit.ly/2njUdZb) the House Ways and Means Committee on Thursday trimmed $2 billion in requests to $500 million.
Colleges, universities and technical schools would get about half of the money.
Anderson Rep. Brian White chairs the committee and says it was hard to trim the requests.
The state's technical colleges would split $87 million. The University of South Carolina, Clemson University and the Medical University of South Carolina would each receive $25 million.
The measure also allocates $80 million to repair state-owned buildings, as well as $30 million to replace old school buses. The Commerce Department would get $25 million for economic development.
