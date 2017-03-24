More Politics News

March 24, 2017 7:20 AM

3rd Ohio ex-inmate freed after 20 years sues prosecutors

The Associated Press
CLEVELAND

An Ohio man who spent 20 years in prison before his murder conviction was overturned is suing prosecutors and East Cleveland detectives.

Cleveland.com (http://bit.ly/2nL0xd4 ) reports the federal lawsuit seeking unspecified damages for 39-year-old Eugene Johnson is separate from one filed last month by two other men imprisoned in the same 1995 slaying. Both suits allege detectives manipulated a witness used against the defendants.

Johnson, Laurese Glover and Derrick Wheatt denied killing 19-year-old Clifton Hudson. They were freed in 2015 after a judge ordered a new trial when attorneys working for the Ohio Innocence Project found that evidence was suppressed in the case.

Prosecutors say they don't intend to re-try the men, and they've generally denied the allegations in the first lawsuit. East Cleveland officials asked for it to be dismissed.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos