Chrome-plating company at NY arsenal inks deal with Army

A chrome plating and surface finishing company with an operation at Watervliet Arsenal has inked a $16.9 million contract with the U.S. Army.
The deal with Swiss-based Hartchrom, Inc., will provide the chrome plating, manganese phosphating, and dry film lubrication of Army cannon barrels.
Hartchrom plays a key role at the arsenal. It's charged with precision chrome plating and surfacing operations for cannon barrels used by the U.S. military. Chrome plating the cannon barrels protects the insides of the tubes and increases their service life and usefulness.
The company has installed more than $4 million in new equipment in 2010 at the arsenal and has steadily increased its business.
