Candidate apologizes for robocalls tied to city phone line

A candidate running to be Norfolk's top prosecutor has apologized after he had a company make automated campaign calls from what appeared to be a city phone line.
Commonwealth's attorney candidate Ron Batliner tells The Virginian-Pilot (http://bit.ly/2ncgtlS ) that he recorded a campaign message from his city office on the night of March 16 and sent it to the company making automated calls for his campaign.
He says the company made the calls the next day, with the caller ID listing the city of Norfolk as the caller, instead of the robocall company.
Incumbent Greg Underwood says the calls made it look as if they or the government were endorsing Batliner.
Batliner has apologized for the incident, but said no one actually used a city phone to call potential voters directly.
