Vermont panel closing in on balanced budget, faces $6M gap

Vermont lawmakers say they are closing in on a balanced state budget that was $18 million short last week, but the committee holding the purse strings is coming up against a deadline to address a remaining $6 million gap.
The House Committee on Appropriations has been soliciting ideas. On the wall outside the committee room hangs a manila folder with a message written in black marker: "FY18 budget suggestions: How to close the budget gap."
No budget wizards have dropped helpful ideas in the folder yet, said Democratic committee chair Kitty Toll, but over the past week the 11-member committee has been chipping away at the gap that recently drove a wedge between House leaders and Republican Gov. Phil Scott.
At a news conference held by Toll, House Speaker Mitzi Johnson and other Democrats, they accused Scott of presenting unusable suggestions to close the gap and being unresponsive to their requests for new ideas.
Scott has said consistently he would not support raising taxes or fees and has suggested delving into the state's $1.6 billion education fund.
The committee narrowed the gap by $12 million largely by slowing down payments for a major state technology project, supporting a plan to get more Vermont prisoners on an electronic monitoring program and out of prison and cutting funds to Vermont PBS, which recently sold one of its broadcast licenses for $56 million.
But Friday is the deadline to get the budget out of committee. Toll said her members will look at the Agency of Human Services, one of the state's largest, for cuts.
"It's not going to be easy," Toll said.
Hanging over the heads of lawmakers is President Donald Trump's budget proposal that calls for deep cuts to federal programs. About half of Vermont's state budget is from federal sources.
"It's really hard to balance a budget on the unknowns," Toll said.
Both Johnson and Senate President Pro Tem Tim Ashe have left open the possibility of a special session later this year to deal with any federal cuts.
At a news conference Thursday, Scott noted that political posturing over the budget is normal.
"We want to pass a budget that has no new taxes and fees attached, that we spend within our means, they appear to be moving towards that," Scott added.
The budget bill will likely be voted on by the House by next Friday, Toll said. It would then go to the Senate Appropriations Committee, headed by Toll's sister, Democratic Sen. Jane Kitchell.
