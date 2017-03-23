Ex-state senator allowed to withdraw guilty plea is sex case

A judge is going to allow a former Republican state senator to withdraw a guilty plea to charges he tried to extract sexual favors in exchange for rent.
The decision, released Thursday by a Franklin County judge, will allow former Sen. Norman McAllister to go to trial.
As a result of the decision, the 65-year-old McAllister, of Highgate Center, is facing one count of sexual assault and three counts of prohibited acts. He has maintained his innocence.
McAllister agreed in January to plead guilty to charges on the eve of his second trial in early January. The next day he asked to withdraw the plea, claiming he's been pushed into it by his attorneys.
McAllister's new lawyer, Bob Katims, says they're looking forward to the opportunity.
