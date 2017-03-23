Oklahoma DHS director warns of potential 'unthinkable' cuts

Oklahoma's Department of Human Services would be forced to close 11 county offices and slash funding to a dozen programs that support poor, disabled and elderly Oklahomans under a 14 percent budget reduction being discussed by the Legislature.
DHS Director Ed Lake sent a letter to agency employees on Wednesday warning of cuts he described as ranging from "the terrible to the unthinkable."
Amid a state budget shortfall of about $878 million, legislative leaders have agencies outlining how they would handle cuts of up to 14 percent.
Lake says such a cut would amount to a $147.5 million reduction from its current operating budget.
Lake says the agency also would no longer be able to protect its child welfare services division from budget reductions.
