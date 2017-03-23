House majority leader loses bid for North Dakota casinos

North Dakota's Republican House majority leader's own party has dealt him a blow by failing to endorse his effort to establish more casinos in the state.
The House voted on Thursday 63-28 to kill Fargo Rep. Al Carlson's proposal to allow up to six state-regulated casinos in North Dakota.
Carlson has said the state could market its casinos as "destination-oriented attractions" and use their profits to offset taxes.
Opponents say a change to the state Constitution to allow more casinos would hurt American Indian gambling facilities and relationships with tribes.
Carlson's resolution was a proposed constitutional amendment that would have gone to voters next year if lawmakers gave it the OK.
