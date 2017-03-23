Carney proposes tax increases, cuts to address budget woes

Democratic Gov. John Carney is proposing a mix of tax increases and spending cuts to balance a budget for the fiscal year starting July 1.
Carney on Thursday unveiled his plan to maintain core government services while closing an estimated $385 million shortfall between expected revenue and expected expenses for fiscal 2018, based on current year funding.
Carney's proposal includes reducing non-personnel discretionary spending among state agencies by about 4.5 percent. He also wants raise the state employee cost share for health insurance, eliminate 200 vacant positions, and reduce spending for public schools, higher education, energy efficiency programs, and open space and farmland preservation.
On the revenue side, Carney is proposing to raise corporate franchise taxes, personal income taxes, and tobacco taxes to generate about $193 million in additional revenue.
