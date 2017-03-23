Partial rewrite of N Carolina criminal gang law clears House

The state House has agreed to a partial rewrite of North Carolina's criminal gang law that supporters say will make it easier to prosecute gang members and those who are directing violence.
The House voted overwhelmingly Thursday for the measure, which adjusts gang-related crimes and defines more specifically what constitutes a criminal gang and criminal gang activity. Prosecutors and law enforcement says it's difficult to prosecute gang members under a 2008 state law.
The proposal stemmed from a legislative subcommittee about gangs meeting last week. The measure would replace separate gang-activity crimes with more severe punishments for crimes when it's determined in court they were committed as part of gang activity.
The measure now heads to the Senate following Thursday's vote of 109-3.
