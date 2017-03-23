Garfield County ranchers, BLM battle over grazing rights

Garfield County ranchers are fighting a Bureau of Land Management proposal that would cut a cattle grazing allotment on federal lands in half.
The Glenwood Springs Post Independent reports (http://bit.ly/2nrgncl ) that ranchers say the proposed order would kill their family businesses.
Parachute rancher Jack Farris spoke to Garfield County commissioners Monday seeking support against the order. He says cutting the grazing allotment would cut his family's income in half.
The Colorado Independent CattleGrowers Association has issued a protest of the proposal, saying the BLM should consider rancher's needs in their decision.
The BLM's proposal focuses on reducing the environmental impact of cattle grazing. In the order, Colorado River Valley Field Office Acting Field manager Shonna Dooman says the allotment reduction is aimed at balancing environmental, social and economic issues.
Comments