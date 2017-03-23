Olive Hill council selects new mayor after official's death

Officials in the northern Kentucky town of Olive Hill have selected a new mayor after the previous one died.
The Daily Independent (http://bit.ly/2nMNJDE) reports city councilmembers voted 3-1 in a Tuesday special session to name Jerry Callihan as the new mayor.
Callihan, who was immediately sworn in, replaces mayor Kenny Fankell who died last month at the age of 57. It is unclear how Fankell died.
A previous vote by the council was deadlocked 2-2. Officials say if the council had remained tied, the decision would have gone to Gov. Matt Bevin.
Olive Hill Councilwoman Shannon Shutte, who casted the deciding vote, says she wanted someone from Olive Hill making the town's decision.
Callihan will serve as mayor until his predecessor's term expires at the end of 2018.
Comments