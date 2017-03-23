Low-interest loans available for Washoe County flood victims

The U.S. Small Business Administration is offering low-interest federal disaster loans to businesses and residents affected by severe storms and flooding in Washoe County.
Gov. Brian Sandoval and state Emergency Management Chief Caleb Cage issued a statement Thursday urging flood victims to take advantage of the assistance
Businesses can borrow up to $2 million for any combination of property damage or economic injury resulting from last month's flooding.
Homeowners can borrow up to $200,000 to repair or replace their primary residence. Homeowners and renters also can get a loan for up to $40,000 to replace personal property.
Interested applicants should call the Small Business Administration at 800-659-2955, or apply on line at https://disasterloan.sba.gov/ela
