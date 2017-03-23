More Politics News

March 23, 2017 12:23 PM

Flags to be lowered in Michigan to honor Air Force captain

The Associated Press
LANSING, Mich.

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Friday in Michigan to honor an Air Force captain who was one of three service members killed in a plane crash during a training flight in New Mexico.

Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 33-year-old pilot Andrew Becker, who died March 14.

Snyder's office says Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.

Becker was from the Detroit suburb of Novi. A service in honor of Becker is planned Saturday at Ward Church in Northville.

Snyder says in a statement that Becker "will be remembered for his brave service to his country."

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos