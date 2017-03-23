Flags to be lowered in Michigan to honor Air Force captain

Flags will be lowered to half-staff on Friday in Michigan to honor an Air Force captain who was one of three service members killed in a plane crash during a training flight in New Mexico.
Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags lowered on all state buildings and within the state Capitol complex in honor of 33-year-old pilot Andrew Becker, who died March 14.
Snyder's office says Michigan residents, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are encouraged to display the flag at half-staff.
Becker was from the Detroit suburb of Novi. A service in honor of Becker is planned Saturday at Ward Church in Northville.
Snyder says in a statement that Becker "will be remembered for his brave service to his country."
