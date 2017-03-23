More Politics News

March 23, 2017 12:20 PM

Montana House committee tables preschool funding bill

The Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

A Republican-led legislative committee has tabled a bill to provide $12 million in grants to expand preschool programs in Montana.

The bill, one of Democratic Gov. Steve Bullock's top priorities of the session, was voted down Wednesday in the House Education Committee.

Democratic Rep. Kathy Kelker of Billings sponsored the governor's proposal. It would have provided grants of up to $3,000 per student for pre-school programs in public schools, through Head Start or by private, non-religious schools. The programs would be for 4-year-old children whose families earn less than twice the federal poverty level.

Bullock said in a statement that GOP lawmakers have sent a message that kids' education and futures are not a priority.

Republican lawmakers have resisted funding new programs with the state facing a budget shortfall.

