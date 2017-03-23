Vermont governor nominates judge for Supreme Court vacancy

A southern Vermont judge has been nominated to fill an upcoming vacancy on the state Supreme Court.
Gov. Phil Scott says he's nominated Karen Russell Carroll, of Vernon, to fill the seat that will become vacant when Justice John Dooley retires April 1.
Carroll's nomination must be confirmed by the state Senate.
Carroll was appointed a superior court judge in 2000. She has since presided in the family, criminal and civil divisions of the superior courts in Windham, Windsor and Bennington counties.
Prior to that, she worked as a drug prosecutor for both the state and federal governments.
Carroll is a native Vermonter. She graduated from the Vermont Law School in 1988.
