GOP senator: protect Trade Adjustment Assistance program

Maine Sen. Susan Collins says President Donald Trump's labor secretary nominee should work to protect the Trade Adjustment Assistance program if he is confirmed.
Collins, a Republican, is a member of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions. She questioned nominee Alex Acosta about the trade adjustment program during a confirmation hearing Wednesday.
Collins says the program has been critical for workers in Maine who've been affected by the closures of mills and factories in the state. She says it's important because it helps them get skills needed for jobs in higher demand industries.
Collins says 740 Maine residents benefited from the trade adjustment program in fiscal 2015. She's concerned the program could be hurt by Trump's budget.
Acosta described the program as "successful" and worth keeping.
