Records: Ex-congressman bilked foundations out of $775K

Federal court records reveal former U.S. Rep. Steve Stockman is accused of conspiring with two staffers to bilk conservative foundations out of at least $775,000 that was meant for charitable purposes and voter education.
Details of the allegations were outlined in court records as part of a plea deal involving Thomas Dodd, a former campaign worker for Stockman.
The Houston Chronicle reports (http://bit.ly/2nMAy5r ) that Dodd pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of conspiracy and is cooperating with authorities.
Stockman is accused of spending money meant for charity on himself and contributions to his campaign.
He was arrested by the FBI on March 16 as he prepared to board a plane. He's since been released on bond.
He's blamed his arrest on a "deep state" shadow government that's targeting him.
