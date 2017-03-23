More Politics News

March 23, 2017 10:59 AM

Trump SEC pick assures that his Wall St. work not problem

By MARCY GORDON AP Business Writer
WASHINGTON

The Wall Street connections of President Donald Trump's nominee to lead the Securities and Exchange Commission took attention at his Senate confirmation hearing Thursday. Attorney Jay Clayton sought to assure his congressional vetters that he'll act only in the public interest and will show no favoritism.

Clayton, a partner in the prominent law firm Sullivan & Cromwell, has done significant legal work for Wall Street powerhouse Goldman Sachs and other financial giants. Asked whether his client work will create conflicts of interest for him as the financial markets' top regulator, Clayton said, "I do not believe they will do so."

"I pledge to you and the American people that I will show no favoritism to anyone," Clayton told the Senate Banking Committee.

