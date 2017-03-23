The Latest: Wisconsin lawmaker says people are 'terrified'

The Latest on discussion of the federal health care overhaul (all times local):
9:45 a.m.
A Democratic state lawmaker says people in her Madison legislative district are "terrified" about changes being proposed to the federal health care law.
State Rep. Melissa Sargent made the comment Thursday during a panel discussion with state health care leaders. She and other lawmakers were discussing the Republican proposal on the same day the House was expected to take a vote on the measure.
State policy makers and health care advocates are trying to determine what the impact of the proposal would be on the state. The Wisconsin Hospital Association estimates that 311,000 people in the state could lose insurance under the GOP plan by 2026.
Bobby Peterson with a nonprofit Madison law firm that helps low-income people get health care says, "We can't overstate the impact this will have on the people we care about."
6:36 a.m.
Health care advocates in Wisconsin are gathering along with policy makers to discuss the proposed federal health care overhaul law as a vote nears in Congress.
Democratic opponents and people affected by the House Republican proposal also planned to speak out against it Thursday.
The House debate comes on the same day as a conference that's bringing together advocates who work with low-income and disabled people to find health care. The HealthWatch conference also features a panel with Republican and Democratic state lawmakers discussing health care policy in the state and nationally.
The plan to replace the current national health care law is being championed by Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Janesville. Various estimates say it will result in more than 100,000 people in Wisconsin losing insurance.
