Police kill machete-wielding man in Des Moines

Authorities say a Kent police officer shot and killed a man who refused to drop a machete in Des Moines.
KIRO-TV reports (https://goo.gl/Xwzz5Q ) that officers from Des Moines, Kent and Tukwila went to the house at about 12:30 a.m. Thursday after people reported an armed man behaving erratically.
They say they found the man with the machete walking in and out of the house and that he refused orders to drop the weapon. Des Moines Police Sgt. Doug Jenkins says the officers were concerned about the safety of anyone inside. At least one officer fired.
Jenkins said there was at least one woman inside the home but it's unclear if she knew the man with the machete.
Comments