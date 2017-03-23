More Politics News

March 23, 2017 9:08 AM

Police shoot, critically wound armed man in DC

WASHINGTON

Authorities say police in Washington, D.C., shot and critically wounded an armed man who confronted them.

Acting Police Chief Peter Newsham said at a news conference Wednesday night that officers responding to a call about a shooting confronted the man with a gun in a hallway on Wednesday evening. He says there was a struggle and at least one officer fired shots. Newsham says the man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Newsham says police recovered a gun at the scene. He says investigators are piecing together statements from officers and witnesses and reviewing body-camera footage.

He did not release the races of either the officer or wounded man.

