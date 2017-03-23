Syrian troops besiege Islamic State stronghold

1:50 Trump administration announces new travel ban Pause

4:21 Comey confirms FBI investigating Russia interference in 2016 U.S. presidential Election

0:59 Trump's chief strategist critiques the media as the 'opposition party' at CPAC

1:42 Biden rallies Democrats on anniversary of Affordable Care Act

3:21 Nunes gives update on House surveillance probe

3:01 London Police confirm four dead in attack on Westminster

2:20 Vietnam veteran asks Congress to pass Agent Orange benefits bill for 'blue water' sailors

2:48 Chuck Berry's rock ’n’ roll legacy

4:37 The fight for Bears Ears