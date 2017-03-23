More Politics News

March 23, 2017 7:43 AM

Philadelphia's soda tax brings in $6.4M in February

The Associated Press
PHILADELPHIA

Philadelphia's new tax on sweetened beverages is exceeding expectations.

Figures released Thursday by the city's Department of Revenue show the tax brought in $6.4 million in February. The city had projected the tax would generate $5.9 million for the month.

The 1.5-cent-per-ouce tax on sweetened and diet beverages funds pre-K and community schools. It also will help pay to renovate recreation centers, libraries and parks.

The tax generated $5.9 million in January, more than double its prediction of $2.3 million.

The tax is imposed at the distributor level. If fully passed onto the consumer, it amounts to $1.44 on a six-pack of 16-ounce bottles.

Pepsi is pulling 2-liter bottles and 12-packs of its products from Philadelphia stores to offer products and sizes that working families can better afford.

