Racist remarks from New Jersey removed from After School app

A New Jersey school district alerted police after racist and threatening remarks were posted on the After School social network app.
In a letter to parents, Monroe High School Principal Robert Goodall wrote that students reported the posts, which targeted ethnic groups. The app is not affiliated with the district, but students could access it in a feed.
Monroe business administrator Michael Gorski tells the Home News Tribune (http://mycj.co/2mvHJ1M ) the district blocked the website and told students to remove the app from their personal devices.
After School communications manager Michael Luchies says the posts were removed and the offending party has been blocked. The company has increased monitoring of the school's feed.
Monroe Township police are investigating.
