Group protests school board member who insulted Obamas

Protesters calling for the removal of a Buffalo school board member who publicly insulted former President Barack Obama and his wife have disrupted the latest board meeting.
WGRZ-TV reports (http://on.wgrz.com/2n9Qsnp ) the Wednesday meeting was scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m. but was delayed three hours due to protesters. Residents attending the meeting continued to call for the ousting of Carl Paladino.
Paladino, who co-chaired President Donald Trump's New York campaign, made insulting remarks about Obama and Michelle Obama in an alternative publication last year. The former gubernatorial candidate had said he wanted the president to die of mad cow disease and the first lady to live comfortably in cave in Zimbabwe alongside a gorilla.
There are four petitions calling for Paladino's removal. The State Education Commissioner has yet to make a decision.
