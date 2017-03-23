More Politics News

March 23, 2017 1:36 AM

Manufacturing facility to create 50 new jobs in Chesapeake

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe says a manufacturing company is bringing 50 new jobs to Chesapeake.

The Democratic governor says Atlantic Core Building Products plans to invest $3 million to build a manufacturing operation facility in the city. He says the project by the manufacturer of steel and commercial construction projects will create 50 new jobs.

McAuliffe's office says Virginia beat out North and South Carolina for the project.

Secretary of Commerce and Trade Todd Haymore says the company is joining roughly 6,000 manufacturing firms already in Virginia.

