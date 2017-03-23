More Politics News

March 23, 2017 12:44 AM

Colorado city fights to keep ban on topless women

The Associated Press
FORT COLLINS, Colo.

The Colorado city of Fort Collins plans to appeal a federal judge's decision to temporarily halt enforcement of its ban on women going topless.

The Coloradoan reports (http://noconow.co/2nKBsj0) city attorneys notified a Denver appeals court Tuesday of their intent to challenge a preliminary injunction blocking a section of the city's public nudity law.

In granting the injunction last month, Judge R. Brooke Jackson said he would likely find the city ordinance that makes it a crime for women but not men to show their nipples unconstitutional.

The Fort Collins City Council voted to keep the law in 2015, rejecting a growing movement to remove gender-specific indecency codes. Two women then sued to challenge the law.

The city has argued the ordinance is needed to maintain public order and protect children.

