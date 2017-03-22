The Latest: 3rd NJ GOP Rep. joins health overhaul opposition

The Latest on Republican members of congress from New Jersey who plan to vote against a health overhaul (all times local):
9:20 p.m.
A third Republican New Jersey congressman says he plans to oppose their party's signature health care legislation.
U.S. Rep. Chris Smith on Wednesday night joined with Rep. Leonard Lance and Rep. Frank LoBiondo against the measure.
They are among at least 25 Republicans opposing the bill.
Smith says that the measure isn't an improvement over the Affordable Care Act. He pointed to deep cuts to Medicaid and the effect that would have on disabled people, families and the working poor.
A crucial vote is expected Thursday in the House, where conservatives and moderates question the legislation.
___
4 p.m.
Two Republican New Jersey congressmen say they are opposing their party's signature health care legislation.
U.S. Reps. Leonard Lance and Frank LoBiondo are among roughly 20 Republicans opposing the bill.
Lance told reporters he's "a no" and LoBiondo says the plan is not "as good as or better than" the current law.
Lance is from northern New Jersey; LoBiondo is from the south.
A crucial vote is expected Thursday in the House, where conservatives and moderates question the legislation.
The bill would end the Affordable Care Act's requirement to buy coverage and cut Medicaid, which the law expanded.
In a count by The Associated Press, at least 20 Republicans said they opposed the bill. The number is subject to change amid lobbying by the White House and GOP leaders.
Comments