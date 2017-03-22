Arabs protest UN's withdrawal of Israel 'apartheid' report

An Arab delegation has met with the U.N. secretary-general to protest what Palestinian Ambassador Riyad Mansour calls the "bullying tactics and intimidation" that led to U.N. withdrawal of a report that accused Israel of establishing an "apartheid regime."
Mansour said Wednesday's meeting with U.N. chief Antonio Guterres "was not a pleasant experience for all of us," following Guterres' order to remove the report from the U.N. website and the resignation of senior U.N. official Rima Khalaf after she refused.
The report was swiftly condemned by U.S. and Israeli officials, who reportedly urged the U.N. to reject it. Guterres' office said it had been published without any prior consultations and did not reflect his views.
Mansour wouldn't say who did the "bullying," but added, "You know by that what I mean."
Comments