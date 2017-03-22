More Politics News

March 22, 2017 5:04 PM

Court OK of student-led school board prayers to be appealed

By KEVIN McGILL Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

A federal appeals court in New Orleans will be asked to reconsider its ruling allowing student-led prayer at school board meetings.

On Monday, a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously ruled that such prayers don't run afoul of the prohibition against government-established religion.

The American Humanist Association, a plaintiff in the case, disagreed. An attorney with the group said Wednesday a request for a hearing by the full 15-member court will be filed in the next two weeks.

Conservative groups are applauding the decision. The Florida-based Liberty Counsel on Wednesday lauded it as a "stinging rebuke to groups that want to cleanse America of prayer."

