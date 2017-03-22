Senate President Paiva Weed to resign for industry group job

Rhode Island Senate President Teresa Paiva Weed is stepping down from the Senate for a job leading a hospital industry group.
The Democrat made the announcement Wednesday. She says she will become president of the Hospital Association of Rhode Island, which represents 10 of the state's hospitals.
Paiva Weed was tearful as she announced she would wind down her Senate duties in the next month or so. She says there will be a caucus Thursday to select her successor.
She said she loves the Senate, but said it's the right decision, while hailing her fellow senators as dedicated public servants.
Paiva Weed, of Newport, was first elected in 1992. She became Rhode Island's first female Senate president when fellow senators in the heavily Democratic chamber selected her in 2008.
