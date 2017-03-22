More Politics News

March 22, 2017 3:43 PM

Statue to commemorate Abraham Lincoln's visit to Woonsocket

The Associated Press
WOONSOCKET, R.I.

Officials in Woonsocket are seeking proposals from artists to erect a statue of Abraham Lincoln commemorating the 16th president's visit to the Rhode Island city more than 150 years ago.

The Woonsocket Call reports (http://bit.ly/2mUDs42 ) the budget for the project is just $8,500, which comes in the form of a grant awarded to the city by the Rhode Island Foundation.

City Planner Rui Almeida says he hopes the funding is enough for a proposal that's artistically innovative, true to Lincoln's legacy and substantial.

Lincoln arrived in Woonsocket by train at the old Providence & Worcester Railroad depot on March 8, 1860. That day he gave a campaign speech before an audience at Harris Institute Hall.

The city plans to display the statue on the grounds of the former rail station.

Related content

More Politics News

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

FBI director recommends no criminal charges in Clinton email probe

View more video

Politics & Government Videos