GOP state lawmaker seeks to unseat Whitehouse from US Senate

A Republican state lawmaker who's also a funeral director is running to unseat Rhode Island's Democratic U.S. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse.
Rep. Robert Nardolillo said he plans to make a formal announcement about his 2018 candidacy next Monday.
Nardolillo has represented Coventry since 2015. He's known for his vocal opposition to illegal immigration and the nation's refugee resettlement program.
He's in the fourth generation of running the Nardolillo Funeral Home.
Whitehouse, a former state attorney general and federal prosecutor, is running for his third Senate term.
Nardolillo says Whitehouse spends too much time talking about climate change and not enough about the economy. He also says Whitehouse's sharp criticism of Republican President Donald Trump's administration could hurt Rhode Island.
Whitehouse's office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
Comments