Poll finds no consensus on Wisconsin roads funding

A new poll finds Wisconsin residents are divided over how to pay for roads in the state.
The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday shows that 44 percent of respondents say money to pay for roads should be taken from other, unspecified programs. Another 35 percent say taxes or fees should be increased.
Gov. Scott Walker opposes raises the gas tax or vehicle-related fees to pay for roads, while some Republicans are pushing for that to be considered.
Only 3 percent favor more borrowing, which Walker has proposed doing.
Pollster Charles Franklin says the results show there is no consensus on the issue.
The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between March 13 and March 16 and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percentage points.
